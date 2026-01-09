Special Olympics Bharat underscores India's sporting journey through 2026 National Futsal Championship

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 9 : Special Olympics Bharat - Delhi marks a major milestone in its national competition calendar with the 2026 National Futsal Championship at the campus of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in Faridabad.

The Championship laid the foundation for structured preparations for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027 to be held in Santiago, Chile, as per a press release.

The championship brings together 350 participants representing 20 States, highlighting the expanding reach of futsal as a competitive and inclusive sport for athletes with intellectual disabilities. The event is supported by coaches, officials, volunteers, and technical personnel, whose collective efforts ensure high standards of competition, athlete safety, and overall event management.

As part of the Healthy Athletes Programme, all participating athletes underwent Special Smiles (oral health) screenings and Fit Feet assessments, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to athlete health and well-being. In addition, Youth Activation initiatives and Athlete Leadership training sessions will be conducted during the championship, reflecting Special Olympics Bharat's belief in the holistic development of athletes and the creation of an inclusive and empowered society. The

The Opening Ceremony for the competition was held on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the Central Lawn, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions Campus, Faridabad.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat and Chairperson, SOAP Advisory Council. The event was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Vipul Goel, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies and Civil Aviation, Government of Haryana, and Guest of Honour Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and Advisor, Special Olympics Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, said, "Sport has the ability to reveal strength, discipline, and self-belief in ways few platforms can. Championships like this demonstrate how structured competition, combined with care and opportunity, enables persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities to perform to perform with pride and confidence on the national stage."

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Vipul Goel, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies and Civil Aviation, Government of Haryana, said, "Events of this scale highlight how sport can serve as a platform for participation, discipline, and achievement. Bringing national championships to the State reflects an emphasis on accessible sporting environments that recognise ability, resilience, and performance."

The championship was hosted under the leadership of Dr Upasana Arora, President, Special Olympics Bharat - Delhi, with the support of the Delhi State Chapter and Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

In the lead-up to the Futsal Championship, Special Olympics Bharat has successfully conducted 14 National Championships (NC) and 20 National Coaching Camps (NCC) across disciplines, strengthening athlete pathways, talent identification, and coaching capacity nationwide.

Speaking on the role of institutional support, Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and Advisor, Special Olympics Bharat, said, "Special Olympics Bharat is transforming lives by using sport to build confidence, discipline, and a sense of purpose among young people across the country. It reminds us that the power of sport lies in competition that unites, empowers, and inspires positive change."

Continuing its national competition calendar, Special Olympics Bharat will organise the National Championship - Athletics at Maharshi Dayanand University from 7 to 11 February 2026, with participation expected from around 600 athletes from across the country. The event will serve as a key platform for evaluating performance benchmarks and enhancing competition readiness.

All National Championships and Coaching Camps conducted during this period form an integral part of the structured preparation pathway for the selection and training of Indian teams for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2027.

Special Olympics Bharat expressed its sincere thanks to Manav Rachna Educational Institutions for hosting the National Championship, Futsal and for extending excellent institutional support throughout the event, and expressed its appreciation for Dr. Amit Bhalla and his dedicated team for their leadership, professionalism, and seamless coordination.

