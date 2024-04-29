SpinXttreme win Prime Table Tennis Season 2, beat Clippers in final

New Delhi [India], April 29 : SpinXttreme emerged victorious over team Clippers in a thrilling showdown to claim the championship title of Prime Table Tennis Season 2.

The grand finale witnessed a riveting battle between the two powerhouse teams, showcasing the prowess of 56 elite athletes from 8 formidable teams.

Both SpinXttreme and Clippers demonstrated their dominance in the semi-finals, with SpinXttreme overpowering team Sensattions 6-2 and Clippers securing a convincing 6-1 victory against Team King Pong, setting the stage for an intense final clash.

The championship match unfolded with gripping intensity, as SpinXttreme ultimately emerged triumphant. Kicking off with a mixed doubles match featuring Siddhesh and Mansi from SpinXttreme against Zubin and Shruti from Clippers, SpinXttreme claimed an early lead by securing the first game 2-1.

The singles matches saw fierce competition, with Parth Magar of Clippers narrowly defeating Ishan Khandekar, while Naisha Rewaskar of SpinXttreme dominated over Hritika Madhur, propelling SpinXttreme to a 2-1 lead.

Team Clippers staged a strong comeback as Siddhant Deshpande defeated Sharveya Samant tying the tie at 2-2 and then taking the lead with Radhika Sakpal beating Sana D'souza.

In the Golden singles, a unique team event introduced by Prime Table Tennis where each set equals 1 point, team SpinXttreme took full advantage of it winning it 2-1 and levelling the overall set to 4 each. In game 5 of the finals, Siddhesh Pande of SpinXttreme defeated Zubin Taraporwala to give them a slender lead of 5-4 with just 2 games to go.

Shruti Amrute of team clippers held her nerves and defeated Manasi Chiplunkar to level the final score again at 5-5, the finals went into the decider which was played by the sages Manish Rawat and Onkar Jog and Manish Rawat of Team SpinXttreme defeated Onkar Jog comfortably securing a narrow 6-5 victory and claiming the coveted championship title of Season 2.

"The competition was tough and It feels great to be champions. It was a team effort, everyone played really well throughout the tournament and we would like to extend our sincere thanks to the coaches and owners who have supported us through the journey," Siddhesh Pande team member of SpinXttreme said in an official statement.

