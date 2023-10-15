"Sports has the power to shape society": says Abhinav Bindra on OVEP at 141st IOC session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Olympian Abhinav Bindra gave a presentation on the Olympic Values and Education Programme (OVEP) at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai on Sunday.

While talking to the media on the IOC's first session in Mumbai, Abhinav Bindra said that Sports can revamp a society. He added that OVEP will help to shape the youth population of India in a good way.

Bindra further added that everyone should work collectively to take the initiative in different parts of the country.

"Sport goes far beyond what we, as athletes, have achieved in the field of play. Sport really has the power to shape society and India has the largest population in the world with the youngest population as well, there is no better way to shape these young kids through sport," Bindra said to the press.

Bindra added, "That is precisely what OVEP tries to do - shape young people, build character through the philosophy of Olympism, and imbibe Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect. We all need to collectively work harder to take it to all parts of the country. I am very happy about it".

Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha is involved in OVEP where many underprivileged children get a chance to enter the world of sports.

OVEP is a practical set of resources designed to inspire and allow young people to imbibe the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship.

OVEP is an initiative led by the Olympic Museum that advances the IOC's Olympism365 strategy, which aims to increase access to sport and bring the health and societal benefits of physical activity to communities across the globe.

Launched in India in 2022 with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation in Odisha, OVEP is one of the first major IOC projects to be implemented in India.

The programme, now in its second year, has reached more than 700 teachers and 250,000 children in 350 schools and expanded to the state of Assam. Once in full swing, OVEP's engagement in India is anticipated to reach around 29 million children.

