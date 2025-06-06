"Sports infrastructure of our state has become better than many major states": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored various steps taken in the sports sector in Uttarakhand to encourage and motivate the state's athletes on Friday.

CM Dhami revealed that a policy has been implemented under which 'out of turn' government jobs are being provided to medal-winning players at the national and international level to encourage athletes in the state.

He also assured that the government is working to encourage the emerging young players of the state through different programs.

"With the aim of encouraging sports persons, a new sports policy has been implemented in the state. Under this, out-of-turn government jobs are being provided to national and international medal-winning players," CM Dhami said.

"Work is also being done to encourage emerging players of the state through programmes like Chief Minister Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Emerging Player Scheme and Sports Kit Scheme," he added.

Various steps are being implemented to improve sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand. At the beginning of last month, Dhami inaugurated the renovated ice rink at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun.

"Today, the sports infrastructure of our state has become better than many major states of the country in many aspects, and now not only national but also international-level sports competitions have started being organised in our state," he said.

Uttarakhand also hosted the 38th National Games earlier this year. Throughout the tournament, cultural programs showcasing the traditions of different states were organised, giving participants a taste of the state's rich heritage. Local volunteers and sports coordinators actively assisted teams, ensuring they had everything they needed.

"In the 38th National Games held in our state this year, while our players performed excellently, the games were also organised in a very divine and grand manner," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Dhami also attended the three-day Shaurya Mahotsav organised in Chamoli, paying tribute to Ashok Chakra winner Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi. The festival drew large crowds of local people who gathered to listen to the Uttarakhand CM.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including MLAs and ministers, party officials and workers, the District president and other local leaders, and family members of Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi.

The lamp lighting ritual was performed as a prayer to Agni Dev, seeking blessings for the successful conduct of the program.

