Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces first-ever Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi [India], November 23 : With a vision to identify talent and create an opportunity for young and aspiring para-athletes to shine, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, announced the first-ever Khelo India Para Games which will be held in New Delhi from December 10 to December 17.

Through a video message, Thakur said, "I am proud to announce that from December 10 to 17, the first-ever Khelo India Para Games will be held in various locations across New Delhi. A total of 7 disciplines will be held across three SAI (Sports Authority of India) Stadiums."

The announcement is a big shot in the arm towards the government's initiative to develop para-sports in the country, and the event will help in identifying talented para-athletes who will be further aided with ample support from SAI and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to hone their skills.

Over 1350 participants from across 32 states and union territories including the Services Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the maiden Khelo India Para Games which will witness para athletes vie for honours in seven disciplines including para-athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para-badminton, para table tennis, and para weight lifting. The events will be held across three SAI stadiums - the IG Stadium, the Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, and the JLN Stadium.

Recent Hangzhou Asian Para Games stars Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ekta Bhyan, Neeraj Yadav, Singhraj, Manish, Sonal, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita among others are expected to represent their respective states in the first edition of KheloIndia Para Games.

Lauding the efforts of Indian para-athletes who won an unprecedented 111 medals at the recently concluded Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Thakur emphasized that the Khelo India Para Games will aim to provide continuity to the para-athletes with the annually held event. "Just a few weeks back, our para athletes created history as they ended their Hangzhou Asian Para Games campaign with an unprecedented 111 medals, the biggest haul for the country in any major international multi-sport event and now continuity of the Para Games and creating more development in the Paralympic sports remains our foremost agenda. And the first-ever Khelo India Para Games is another big step towards the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Since 2018, a total of 11 Khelo India Games have been successfully held. This includes five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games. Thakur expressed that these Games have been instrumental in identifying talent across the country and have aided in India's performance at the prestigious multi-discipline events.

He said, "The Khelo India Scheme has remained a game-changer for Indian sports. The Khelo India Games have played a pivotal role in the scheme with a total of 11 KheloIndia Games held since 2018 - five Khelo India Youth Games, three Khelo India University Games and three Khelo India Winter Games have been successfully conducted.

"From these games, we have identified nearly 1000 talented athletes and many of them have participated in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympic Games. I wish the para-athletes participating in the upcoming Games the very best," Thakur expressed.

