Sports Minister Anurag Thakur visits SAI's Patiala Centre, inaugurates 300 bedded hostel

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Saturday visited Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala and inaugurated a new 300 bedded Hostel which has cost Rs. 26.77 crore in construction.

The minister also inaugurated hostels dedicated to India's legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand and sprinter PT Usha, which have been renovated and upgraded at a total cost of 5.25 crore.

Speaking during the inauguration Thakur said, "It is the endeavour of the government to provide the best possible facilities to athletes. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always harped on the importance of keeping athletes at the centre of all policies. The launching of this 300 bedded hostel and the upgradation of the old hostels is yet another step in this direction so that athletes training at this prestigious centre have improved lodging facilities."

Anurag Thakur also inaugurated a Sports Performance Analysis course, a first-time addition to the academic courses at NSNIS Patiala.

While interacting with the first batch of students of this course, Thakur said, "Inclusion of sports science and sports performance analysis is very important to assess the actual potential of an athlete, which can go a long way in improving the overall performance of India in international competitions."

During the visit, the minister also interacted with over 400 athletes and trainees and motivated them to continue focusing on sports and to make the country proud. He sought inputs from athletes about the facilities available to them at the centre and improvements that they want in the current set-up.

Over the years SAI Patiala has produced many well-known athletes who have gone on to win many laurels for the country, including World Championships and Olympic medals.

In 2021, SAI Patiala athletes won a total of 72 medals across six disciplines at National Level Competitions. In 2022, this tally increased to 195 medals.

At the International level, SAI Patiala athletes won 19 medals in competitions such as Commonwealth Championships, European Open & Junior World Championships among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

