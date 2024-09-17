Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya chairs a two-day high-level meet to bolster anti-doping efforts

New Delhi, Sep 17 Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired two-day high-level meetings which aim to advance global collaboration in the fight against doping, emphasising the importance of integrity, fairness, and inclusivity in sport.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse was also present at the 2nd Formal Meeting of the COP9 Bureau and the 3rd Formal Meeting of the Fund's Approval Committee under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India’s commitment to clean sport and its leading role in global anti-doping efforts. He reiterated India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family – and emphasised the critical role of international cooperation in safeguarding the integrity of sports for future generations.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse reiterated the government’s resolve to support a doping-free sports culture and emphasized the growing partnerships that India is forging in this area.

The inaugural session also featured the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi), the ministry informed in a release on Tuesday.

The MoU marks a strategic collaboration between NADA and NLU Delhi to enhance cooperation in anti-doping law, policy, and education. The collaboration will focus on developing joint certificate courses, academic research, and organising seminars, workshops, and conferences to raise awareness and foster a more inclusive and informed approach to anti-doping practices.

The MoU is a crucial step in strengthening legal education and research in anti-doping, reinforcing India’s leadership in this domain. Through this partnership, both institutions aim to create a robust framework for legal education and research that supports anti-doping initiatives at national and international levels.

The inaugural session was attended by high-level dignitaries from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Barbados, Estonia, Italy, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. Delegates will continue to deliberate on critical issues related to the global anti-doping ecosystem and cooperation throughout the two-day event.

The Joint Meeting underscores India’s growing influence in global sports governance, particularly in promoting ethical sports practices and supporting international frameworks like the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport.

With the hosting of these meetings, India further solidifies its position as a key player in the fight against doping, contributing to the creation of a cleaner and fairer sporting environment, the release claimed.

