Sports Minister Mandaviya joins panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics 2024, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya participated in a panel discussion on India's preparations for the upcoming Paris Games at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in Delhi on Friday.

Olympic bronze medallist and Hockey World Cup-winning team member Ashok Dhyanchand, Asian Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 double trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi, Commonwealth Games gold medalist boxer Akhil Kumar, Asian Games gold medallist archer Abhishek Verma, two-time Paralympics javelin throw champion Devendra Jhajharia, and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya participated in the interactive session to discuss India's preparations for the multisport event.

Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary of Sports; Sandip Pradhan, DG of Sports Authority of India (SAI); DSJA President Abhishek Tripathi; DSJA Secretary Sabi Hussain; and Commodore PK Garg, CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were also in attendance. DSJA's Apex Committee members also joined the session, which was organized by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) in collaboration with SAI.

"The new age India has seen a lot of progress but this is just the beginning. By 2047, when we complete 100 years of Independence, we aspire to be among the leaders in sports in the world and hence, it is important to have platforms such as this for an elaborate discussion," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a release from DSJA.

"I wish our athletes all the best for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics and I am sure they will make our country proud," he added.

Devendra Jhajharia, also the president of the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI), noted, "In 2004, when I went to the Athens Paralympics, I spent money from my own pocket. I went and won the gold and also broke the world record. Since then, there has been a lot of progress in Indian sports. After missing out on the 2008 and 2012 editions of the Paralympics, I returned for the 2016 Rio Olympics and clinched the gold."

"Now, as the president of the PCI, I am 100 percent sure that we will do very well in both the Olympics and Paralympics. Our target is to cross the 25-medal tally this time around. Our slogan is "Abki baar, 25 paar," he added.

On the occasion, Sports Minister Mandaviya also launched a booklet titled 'Pathway to Paris,' which outlines the road to the 2024 Olympics for the Indian contingent.

A total of 117 athletes from India will be traveling to Paris, with the Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympic Games taking place from August 28 to September 8.

