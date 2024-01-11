Sports Ministry Approves Kishore Jena and Mirabai Chanu’s Training in Australia and US for Paris Olympics

The Sports Ministry approved training plans for Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena and Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu on Thursday. Jena will undergo 78 days of training in Gold Coast, Australia, to enhance his skills for upcoming competitions. Chanu will have a month-long rehab training program in St. Louis, USA, accompanied by chief coach Vijay Sharma, preparing for the Paris Games.

"The decisions reflect the government's commitment to supporting elite athletes in their pursuit of excellence by providing them with opportunities for specialized training and rehabilitation," the Ministry stated.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), will fund Jena, his coach, and physiotherapist's airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with the cost of availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses, and Medical Insurance cost, among other expenditures," the release mentioned.

"Ministry, under TOPS funding, will cover her (Mirabai) and her coach's airfare, boarding & lodging cost, gym expenses, medical insurance cost, among other expenditures."

Additionally, the governing body approved training proposals for wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ashu, and Ronit Sharma. Deepak Punia will receive financial assistance for training in Michigan, USA, for 31 days, along with his physiotherapist. The Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers will train in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for 14 days alongside the Kazakhstan wrestling team, accompanied by their coach, masseur, and sparring partners.