Sports Ministry Revokes Suspension of Paralympic Committee of India with Immediate Effect

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday, March revoked the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) suspension with imideated effect. The ministry had suspended committee in early on Februrary due to procedural irregularities concerning election scheduling and adherence to regulatory frameworks.

In early February 2024, the MYAS suspended the PCI's government recognition due to delays in conducting elections for a new Executive Committee after the term of the previous one had expired. This suspension posed a potential threat to the hosting of the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in New Delhi, scheduled for March 6-15, 2024.

Suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India revoked with immediate effect: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports pic.twitter.com/gMHIo4CEIv — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Following the suspension, the PCI held its elections on March 9, 2024, in New Delhi. As per the Model Election Guidelines, when the number of nominated candidates for a particular post matches the available positions, those candidates are automatically deemed elected without requiring a formal polling process.

Considering the completion of the election process and the importance of the upcoming World Cup event, the MYAS has decided to revoke the PCI's suspension, allowing them to resume their operations.