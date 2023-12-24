Sports Ministry suspends newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body after the president Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals would take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year, ANI reported.

Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, was elected the new president of WFI after his panel comfortably won most of the posts in the delayed polls. Top wrestlers from the country had staged a 5-month long protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan after accusing the former chief and BJP MP of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

