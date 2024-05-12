Sports stars shower love on mothers, extend heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

New Delhi [India], May 12 : The sports fraternity took to their official social media handles to wish their mothers on the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, celebrated annually to honour maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society.

Many sportspersons shared heartfelt messages on their social media platforms to express their love and gratitude towards their mothers on this special day.

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture with his mother, captioning it: "Mothers turn houses into homes and hard times into comforting hugs. My Aai has done that and so much more. Thank you, Aai, for being my rock. Happy Mother's Day!"

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1789559708887478487

Indian Cricket Team's Test player Cheteshwar Pujara wished his wife Puja on Mother's Day with a heartfelt message: "Happy Mother's Day, Puja. Watching you nurture Aditi with such grace and wisdom fills my heart with gratitude. Here's to the incredible mom you are today and always."

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1789556388902957079

India's World No. 1 badminton player HS Prannoy also expressed his love for his mother on social media, sharing a picture with her along with the caption: "Happy Mother's Day to the one who always cheers me on! My biggest fan and best teammate!"

https://x.com/PRANNOYHSPRI/status/1789549612778610748

Star India batter KL Rahul celebrated his mother with a simple yet heartfelt message: "Celebrating you today and always, Happy Mother's Day ma."

https://x.com/klrahul/status/1789551630779842874

India's veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture with his mother.

https://x.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1789554917507826111.

"Happy Mother's Day": Chahal said in a post on X, wishing her a happy Mother's Day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor