Spurs condemn 'abhorrent homophobic' chants from fans at Old Trafford

Manchester, Sep 30 Tottenham Hotspur strongly condemned the "abhorrent homophobic chanting" from the fans during Sunday's win at Manchester United and said the club will take "strongest possible action".

Spurs beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford with the help of goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke, gave Tottenham a thumping result, but fans appeared to aim homophobic chants.

"The Club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today. This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The Club will be working closely with the Police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting - we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy," it said.

"We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays.

"We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club," it added.

Club's official LGBTQI+ Supporters' Association Proud Lilywhites, also reposted the club's statement and said, "We’re all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do, as much as you do".

Spurs are next in action on Thursday, against Ferencvaros in the Europa League and then they face Brighton in the Premier League fixture next weekend.

