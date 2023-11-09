Sqay Martial Arts makes National Games debut, players hoping for greater recognition

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 9 : For a layperson watching the sport for the first time, it is quite a tongue-twister. But Sqay, an out-an-out Indian martial art and combat sport that originated in Jammu and Kashmir, is way more than that.

Especially for more than 250 athletes across 16 states who are currently in Goa to take part at the ongoing 37th edition of the National Games.

Sqay, popular for its emphasis on armed combat techniques, is often practiced with wooden weapons, particularly a pair of sticks called "Lathi." The word "Sqay" is derived from the Persian word "Sai," which means "club" or "stick," as per a National Games press release.

In Sqay, practitioners learn various offensive and defensive techniques, including strikes, blocks, kicks, and grappling moves, using sticks or other traditional weapons. The sport also incorporates elements of self-defence and combat strategy.

"Sqay is not only a sport abut physical discipline but also a way to promote mental discipline, focus, and most importantly self-confidence," said Disha, a Sqay athlete representing Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a very important part of the cultural heritage of Kashmiri people and many are not aware that the sport is currently played in 62 countries across the world. So, for us, Sqay getting recognition at an event like the National Games is a huge honour. On top of that, so many people have reached out to us and wanted to know about the nitty-gritty of Sqay. Therefore, it is an indescribable feeling for all of us," she added.

Compared to other forms of martial arts and combat sports, understanding Sqay can be a task for an outsider. And Mir Nazir, Secretary General, of the Sqay Federation of India, could not agree more while explaining the sport.

"Before delving into the specific forms, athletes start with learning the fundamental stances, footwork, and basic strikes. These movements are crucial for building a strong foundation in Sqay. It takes years of hard work for an athlete to master the stances and strikes. It is not an easy sport at all," Nazir said.

"Sqay is divided into two variants - one, combat event, or Loba (fighting) and, two, an Artistic event. The latter again has two variants, one without music (khawanky) and the other with music (Aerosqay). Moreover, the language used in this attack and defence game is Kashmiri, including the counting of points, with its translation available to non-locals," he added.

Nazir, a grandmaster himself and a monumental figure in promoting Sqay throughout the country, recalled the early days of the sport in India when athletes had neither access to proper gear to play the sport nor exposure to travel to other parts of the country to take part in regional tournaments.

"It has been a long journey for Sqay. There was a time, when we as athletes, really struggled to travel to other parts of the country, given the limited opportunities we got. I remember booking my own tickets by borrowing money from my friends and family members in order to participate in various tournaments," Nazir noted.

"However, things are way better now. The athletes are getting recognised for their hard work. Even the infrastructure and facilities in Goa have been excellent. So, it is a huge motivation for so many young athletes across the country who are taking part in Sqay."

"That said, it is not only Sqay but one must talk about the other sports as well that made their debut in Goa this year, such as Pencak Silat, Lagori, Kalaripayattu, Rollball, Sepaktakraw, and mini golf. All these sports are deeply ingrained into the Indian culture and we are thankful to the Government of India for giving them the ideal platform this year to shine," he added.

