Squash: Senthilkumar, Akanksha in QF of PSA Challenger Tour event

New Delhi, April 26 Top-seeded Indian Velavan Senthilkumar eased past Frenchman Matteo Carrouget in straight games to move into the quarterfinals of the Batch Open squash, a USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Paris.

National champion Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, beat Carrouget 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 in 29 minutes in the second round on Thursday after receiving a bye in the opening round.

He will meet fifth seed Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, National Games women’s champion Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.

Salunkhe, ranked 70 in the world, beat Winifer Bonilla of Guatemala 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 in 25 minutes in the second round following a bye in the first.

The fourth seed Indian will take on fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine next.

