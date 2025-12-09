Squash World Cup: India thrash Switzerland 4-0 in campaign opener

Chennai, Dec 9 India thrashed debutants Switzerland 4-0 in their Pool B opener of the Squash World Cup 2025, opening their campaign in style at the Express Avenue Mall.

Velavan Senthilkumar, India's national champion and ranked 45th in the men's squash standings, set the tone in the first match by defeating world No. 296 Robin Gadola 3-0 (7-6, 7-6, 7-5).

Gadola, a member of the Swiss team that has secured bronze in the previous two World Squash Team Championships, took a 6-5 lead in the opening match before Velavan scored two consecutive points. Clutch finishes and narrow margins characterised the rest of the competition.

In the second match, 17-year-old Anahat Singh of India, the youngest squash player in the competition and making her World Cup debut, competed calmly.

The world No. 28 woman from India easily defeated Celine Walser 3-0 (7-1, 7-4, 7-2). In the second set, Walser made a brief comeback at 4-4, but Anahat maintained her focus and precision to secure the victory.

In the third match, Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's squash player (ranked 29th globally), defeated Louai Hafez 3-0 (7-0, 7-5, 7-3). Singh controlled the game early on and remained strong when the Swiss player made a late attempt to comeback.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa defeated Stella Kaufmann 3-1 (7-1, 5-7, 7-2, 7-0) to complete the sweep.

The 39-year-old former world No. 10 regained control to secure India's final point after losing the second game.

“It feels good to get that first win," said India's Harinder Pal Sandhu. "The first match is always a bit nervy, playing in front of a home crowd with a lot of people supporting so it’s good to get all of that out in the first match.

“Going forward we’re going to be really hungry and there’s going to be a lot of desire. We’re hoping to do well!" he added.

Twelve countries are competing, including Malaysia, the runners-up in the previous edition, and Egypt, the reigning champions. Teams are divided into four groups of three, and the top two from each group advance to the quarter-finals..

India, who won bronze in 2023, will play Brazil on Thursday in their upcoming group encounter.

