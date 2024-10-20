Sr Women Inter-Department Hockey: Railways to meet Indian Oil in final

New Delhi, Oct 20 Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Women claimed victories to advance to the final of the semifinals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium here on Sunday. Railways defeated Sports Authority of India (SAI) while IOCL defeated Central Board of Direct Taxes and will meet in the final which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

In the first semifinal, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated the Sports Authority of India, 4-0. Neha (20’) netted a goal in the second quarter to break the deadlock and give RSPB the lead. In the third quarter, Salima Tete (34’) and captain Navneet Kaur (38’) scored in quick succession while Lalremsiami struck a late goal (60’) to seal a spot in the summit clash.

In the other semifinal, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Women defeated Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 4-1. Jyoti (1’) gave Indian Oil the lead as early as the first minute followed by a goal from Beauty Dungdung (17’) minutes after the second quarter began.

Young forward Mumtaz Khan (21’, 28’) netted a brace in the third quarter to mark a comfortable victory. Meanwhile, Jaspreet Kaur (9’) was the sole scorer for the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

RSPB will face Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in the final, while Sports Authority of India will battle for third place against Central Board of Direct Taxes, on Monday.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Sports Authority of India defeated Sashastra Seema Bal 8-0 with Antim (30’, 32) and Preeti Dubey (48’, 49’) scoring two goals each; the Central Board of Direct Taxes defeated the Union Bank of India 4-2 thanks to a brace of goals by Jaspreet Kaur (27’, 52’); the Railway Sports Promotion Board blanked Central Reserve Police Force 11-0 with Neha (15’, 52’), Vandana Katariya (22’, 41’,) and Sangita Kumari (30’, 50’) being the top scorers with a brace each.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd - Women won the fourth quarterfinal, getting the better of Tamil Nadu Police 12-0. 12-0. Sharmila Devi (3’, 4’, 48’). led the charge with a hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan (19', 46', 51') also netted three times as IOCL sealed its places in the last-four stage of the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor