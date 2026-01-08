Sri Lanka appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach ahead of T20 WC 2026

Colombo, Jan 8 Sri Lanka Cricket Board has appointed Vikram Rathour as their batting coach as they step up their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will start on 7 February.

Rathour previously served as India’s batting coach from 2019 to 2024. Under his tenure, the team performed well in ICC tournaments, including winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. After his exit from the Indian setup, Rathour joined Rajasthan Royals as batting and assistant coach.

"He has been appointed on a consultancy basis, with a primary focus on the team’s preparation for the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2026. A former Indian player, who represented the country in Tests and One-Day Internationals, Rathour will assume duties on January 18 and will remain with the team until March 10, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.

Sri Lanka is currently facing Pakistan in a three-match series in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. They will be looking to make the most of his experience as they brace to co-host the upcoming global event.

In the build-up to the marquee tournament, Sri Lanka have also appointed legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as a fast-bowling consultant for a 40-day period, effective from December 15 to January 25.

Malinga has served as a fast-bowling consultant on two official occasions, but has also provided informal guidance to top bowlers over the years. For the past two years, he has been offering advice to the coaching staff led by Sanath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B with Australia, Oman, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The 2014 champions will face off Ireland in their opening fixture on February 8 at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

