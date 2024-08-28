Sri Lanka bring in Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka for second Test against England

New Delhi, Aug 28 Sri Lanka have brought in Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka to their playing eleven for the second Test against England, starting at Lord’s on Thursday. While Kumara replaces Vishwa Fernando, Nissanka comes in for Kusal Mendis.

Mendis made 24 and 0 in the first Test at Old Trafford, while being dismissed by Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson respectively. He is replaced by Nissanka, who last played a Test match in 2022 against Australia, and averages 38.35 in this format. As per the order, Nissanka is slotted in to bat at number three.

On the other hand, Fernando picked two scalps in England's first innings but conceded 46 runs from his eight overs in the second innings, without picking a wicket. Fernando's exclusion means Sri Lanka will be without a left-arm fast-bowling option at Lord’s.

The two changes mean that Dinesh Chandimal is expected to keep wickets, and if he doesn’t, then Nishan Madushka will don the keeping gloves. Chandimal being fit for the second Test is big news for Sri Lanka after he retired hurt on 10 in their second innings of the series opener at Old Trafford, after having been hit on the hand by a 90mph delivery from Mark Wood. Later, Chandimal returned to bat and eventually made 79 off 119 balls.

After losing the first Test at Old Trafford by five wickets, Sri Lanka must win at Lord's to stay alive in the series. England confirmed their XI for the match on Tuesday, with tearaway pacer Olly Stone coming in for an injured Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka playing eleven for the second Test: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor