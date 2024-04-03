Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan in WTC standings after Bangladesh series sweep

Chattogram, April 3 Following an emphatic 192-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, climbing to the fourth place.

Sri Lanka wrapped up the win during the opening session on the fifth day of the final Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, with Khaled Ahmed the final Bangladesh batter to fall at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Dhananjaya de Silva-led side clinched a comfortable 2-0 series sweep.

The series win helped Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan and move up to fourth place on the updated WTC standings with a 50 percent points percentage, with India (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third) the only teams ahead of them.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, dropped to joint seventh with South Africa with their next series coming in Pakistan later this year when they travel for two Test matches.

Sri Lanka still have two home series to come this cycle, with matches scheduled against New Zealand later this year and then another two Tests at home against Australia in early 2025.

Their next assignment is a three-match series in England commencing in August.

Bangladesh will next play Pakistan later this year when they travel for two Test matches.

