Sri Lanka rope in R. Sridhar as men's national team fielding coach

Colombo, Dec 17 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed R. Sridhar as the fielding coach of the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sridhar's appointment was effective from December 11 and will end a couple of days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, on March 10.

Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, brings extensive international experience, having served as India’s fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021, which includes two ODI and T20I World Cup editions each.

In his new role, Sridhar will work closely with the Sri Lankan squad to lift overall fielding standards and work with the players during the upcoming tours involving Pakistan and England, followed by preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Speaking after the announcement, Sridhar said, “Sri Lankan players have always stood for instinctive brilliance, resilience, and collective spirit. My role is not to impose a system but to nurture an environment where athleticism, awareness, and pride in the field can grow naturally.”

The appointment marks a familiar return for Sridhar, who earlier this year conducted a 10-day specialised fielding camp at Sri Lanka Cricket’s National High Performance Centre in May.

He began the programme with the Sri Lanka National Men’s team and subsequently trained other squads, where he conducted fielding drills, skill-specific training and simulated match scenarios to replicate game conditions.

Sridhar had worked closely with the national, high-performance and club coaches during his 10-day stint at Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Fielding thrives when players feel connected to the ball, to each other, and to the moment. Sri Lanka’s traditional strengths—quick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless intent, can be further enhanced by creating realistic, game-like learning environments," Sridhar added.

Last year, Sridhar was named Afghanistan men’s cricket team’s assistant coach for the side’s one-off Test match against New Zealand in Noida and the three-match ODI series against South Africa in September.

