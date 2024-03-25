Sri Lanka surge in WTC standings after win over Bangladesh

Sylhet, March 25 Sri Lanka have made a huge move up the latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings following their resounding victory against Bangladesh in the first Test on Monday.

In their first-ever Test assignment at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by a massive 328-run. The win lifted Sri Lanka from the bottom of the WTC standings to joint-sixth with Bangladesh.

The outcome resulted in Sri Lanka securing 12 points in three games and a points percentage of 33.33, ahead of South Africa (25 per cent) and England (17.50 per cent), who are currently at the bottom of the table, ICC reports.

Sri Lanka were at the bottom with 0 points while Bangladesh were at No.4 with 12 points after two games and a points percentage of 50.

Pakistan have moved up one spot to No.4 with a 36.66 points percentage, while West Indies, who share a similar points percentage with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have moved up to No.5 with a higher points tally of 16.

