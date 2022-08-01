Staggering comeback win from Max Verstappen in Hungarian GP

Red Bull racer Max Verstappen set up a remarkable comeback to win the Hungarian GP after trailing on the 10th spot earlier in the race.

The win in Hungarian GP on Sunday for the Belgian racer means that he now has an 80-point title lead. All of the top three teams were in contention to win the game but Red Bull took the crown.

The final top-10 rankings in the Hungarian GP were as follows:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull 2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull 6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Lando Norris, McLaren 8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine 9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russel finished in the second and third position respectively which was yet another double podium finish from Mercedes. Meanwhile, Ferrari driver Leclerc who was also once in contention to win the race suffered from poor Ferrari strategy which cost him the game and also finished on a mere 6th spot.

Questionable pit stops from Ferrari hampered Leclerc's run in the GP. Leclerc was in the lead in the 31st Lap and was looking well on the way to win the game but the next pit-stop turned into a disaster for the racer as Ferrari put on hard tyres with the aim to match Verstappen's pace. The decision certainly didn't go Ferrari's way as his rivals including Verstappen took him over in the race.

Hard tyres which were definitely the slowest ones on Sunday also surprised Leclerc and the Ferrari team. The Belgian racer called the incident a disaster. Verstappen took the lead in the 41st lap against Leclerc who was quick to gain it back in the next lap only. But, the world champion regained the lead in the 45th lap.

After the lead in the 45th lap, the only thing Verstappen had to do was not to lose the lead against the seven-time world champion Lewis who was behind him in the second position. Lewis Hamilton took the lead over his rivals in the closing stages of the game with soft tyres and finished at the second spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor