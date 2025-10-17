Star-studded DP World India Championships is just the beginning, says Yuvraj Narain

New Delhi, Oct 17 Golf in India has never seen excitement. There was an undeniable buzz a decade ago, when Tiger Woods came to India in 2014. This time around, the buzz is even bigger as Rory McIlroy, the latest Grand Slam achiever and the newest owner of golf’s biggest prize – the Green Jacket - opened his DP India Championship campaign on his first visit to India.

Standing in an eye-catching and expansive two-tiered balcony overlooking the 18th green, Yuvraj Narain, the Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World, was watching McIlroy come down the fairway.

He remarked, “Every sport needs a trigger to capture people’s imagination. The DP World India Championship is exactly that. When young Indians see Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood or Viktor Hovland competing on their home soil, it plants the seed for a lifelong connection with the game.”

He added, “We believe golf is ready to take its place on the Indian sporting stage. For too long it has been viewed as an elite pursuit, but that perception is changing.

His company, DP World, is the umbrella sponsors of the Tour itself, and already backs the season-ending DP World Tour Championships in Dubai. Now they have added the DP World India Championship to that burgeoning portfolio.

Narain added, “India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, supported by a dynamic, young population. Sport is becoming a defining part of daily life here, and even small steps can make a big difference. Our goal is to create opportunities across different sports that encourage healthy, active lifestyles and inspire the next generation.”

DP World has already been a part of the Indian sports ecosystem with its big presence in the Indian Premier League and their association with Sachin Tendulkar.

Narain feels it is now time for golf to come in. He makes it clear that none of their associations are short-term. “It is not for a few years, we invest with a long-term vision.”

The DP World India Championships and many other golf commitments that the company has unveiled like an association with Zen Academy, which nurtures young golfers, are all with a larger vision.

He emphasised, “In the long run, this is just the beginning. India has the scale, enthusiasm, and capability to host multiple world-class tournaments. We see this event as the start of something much bigger, a spark that can attract greater investment and create more opportunities for Indian golf.”

“At DP World, we are in the business of creating world-class supply-chain infrastructure, connecting India within itself and connecting India to the rest of the world. Through golf, we’re taking that same philosophy of connection and applying it to communities, creating pathways that link people, opportunity, and progress.”

He is clear that sport is becoming bigger every day in India, and cricket is a perfect example of what happens when a nation embraces activity and excellence. He elaborated, “Our aim is to give young people more opportunities to be active, healthy, and inspired, whether through golf or any other sport that shapes character and confidence.”

Later as McIlroy moves away from the green and walks to the next tee box, Narain adds, “The DP World India Championship is more than just a tournament; it is a symbol of India’s growing role on the global sporting map. With top players like McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland competing here, we’re showing that India can host world-class events and, more importantly, inspire a new generation to dream big.”

