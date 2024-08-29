"State Sports Academy will serve as fine platform for athletes in Bihar": Shreyasi Singh

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 29 : Indian Olympian shooter Shreyasi Singh said on Thursday that the inauguration of the first-ever State Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University in Rajgir will serve as a fine platform for more great players to emerge out of the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the state's first-ever State Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University at Rajgir on Thursday.

Olympian Shreyasi Singh was among the sportspersons and dignitaries present at the event.

Speaking to ANI, Shreyasi said, "The smiles on the faces of players prove how big it is for Bihar. The sports and sportspersons are getting so much importance. A lot of competitions can be held here, players can train here too. We talked about finding talent in Bihar and this is the right platform for them now."

"In my career of over 17 years, not only from Bihar, but players from all over the India are progressing due to great schemes and infrastructure provided by the government, be it the Olympians, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games athletes etc. The tally of Bihar athletes is only going up. It is a slow, but a steady progress," she added.

Shreyasi failed to qualify for the final of the women's trap shooting at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, along with Rajeshwari Kumari as they totaled 113/125 after five rounds to rank 22nd and 23rd, respectively. The top six shooters advanced to the final.

Shreyasi is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, having won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Olympics in doubles trap. In Asian Games 2014, she secured a bronze medal in doubles trap shooting.

