Stimac named list of probables for FIFA WC qualifiers against Afghanistan

New Delhi, March 7 The Indian senior men's football team head coach Igor Stimac on Thursday announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 preliminary joint qualification.

India will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

The home match against Afghanistan will be played in Guwahati on March 26.

The list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

