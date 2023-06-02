"Stop! golden this": Darren Till reacts to Conor McGregor's rant about True Geordie

Liverpool [UK], June 2 : Former UFC Middleweight, Darren Till, has reacted to the ongoing feud between UFC's megastar Conor McGregor and YouTuber True Geordie. The feud started after Geordie criticised McGregor's conduct in recent interviews and his appearances at events.

The UFC star responded to Geordie with a now-deleted voice note on Twitter. Till reacted to the feud by tweeting about it through his Twitter handle @darrentill2. His post read, "Stop! golden this."

Brian Davis, better known as True Geordie on social media, in his show 'The Pain Game', questioned the UFC star's behaviour implying that McGregor has a problem with substance abuse.

The UFC star responded to Geordie's accusations in the voice note, telling the YouTuber to stop mentioning his name.

McGregor has recently coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler, which will stream on ESPN+ and will potentially fight Chandler on his return to the octagon after his leg injury.

McGregor injured his left knee in a trilogy fight with fellow Lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. McGregor has been away from the octagon since.

However, he hinted at his return to the octagon in the recent past.

After joining UFC back in 2015, Till was released from the UFC after losing four fights in a row. He recorded his last win in MMA back in 2019.

Till's last defeat in the octagon came at UFC 282 at the hands of Dricus du Plessis in December last year.

