Sub-jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur win league matches

Guwahati (Assam), July 24 Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha secured wins in the women’s category, while Hockey Association of Odisha and Manipur Hockey registered victories in the men’s category on Day 1 of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Assam Hockey in the first match of the day and won 18-0 in the Women’s category. The goalscorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Sandeepa Kumari (3’, 16’, 34’), Pushpa Manjhi (8’, 11’, 59’), Pushpa Dang (12’, 22’), Sushmita Guria (14’, 47’, 49’, 57’), Shruti Kumari (23’, 28’, 42’), Sewani Kerketta (44’), Rejina Kullu (46’) and Ankita Lakra (58’).

In the second match of the day in the Women’s category, the Hockey Association of Odisha took on Hockey Bengal. Odisha won the game 15-0. For Hockey Association of Odisha, Ashika Sadam (3’, 60’), Eleena Burh (11’), Priyanka Minz (14’, 15’, 41’, 43’, 60’), Sonima Goud (21’, 32’, 53’), Sanjana Kujur (29’), Sanjana Kiro (47’, 54’), Sweety Kujur (56’) and were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Odisha thrashed Bengal 13-0. For Hockey Association of Odisha, Salman Lakra (2’, 27’), Mandeep Kerketta (20’, 21’, 35’, 54’, 57’), Arman Soreng (33’), Ranjit Kerketta (39’), Sanjeet Raj Lakra (41’), Subodh Lakra (45’, 52’) and Leslan Minz (51’) were the goal-scorers.

In the second match in the Men’s category, Manipur Hockey took on Hockey Bihar. Manipur Hockey won the game 7-1. For Manipur Hockey, Akoijam Malemnganba (6’), Nishi Saikhom Singh (33’), Gerik Ningombam Singh (40’), Lisham Max Singh (48’, 50’), Lanthoiba Okram (51’) and Athokpam Milan (56’) got on the scoresheet. At the same time, for Hockey Bihar, Navin Nikhil Kumar (46’) was the lone goal scorer.

