Sub-jr Men, Women South Zone Hockey: Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, TN win on fourth day

Kollam (Kerala), July 23 Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Kerala Hockey won in the women’s category while Le Puducherry, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Kerala ended up winning in the men’s category in the fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women South Zone Championship 2024 here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry 6-0. Pearlin Ponnamma A.G. (13’, 41’, 46’, 57’) stood out to be the top goal-scorer as he scored four goals at regular intervals throughout the game. Jeevitha H.N. (18’) and Poorvi Poovamma K.A. (60’) also scored one goal each.

In the other match in the Women’s category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2-1 in a closely contested game. Captain Pujari Madhurima Bai (27’, 42’) took charge and scored two goals in each quarter to take the game away from the opponents. On the other hand, Kanimozhi B (40’) scored the lone goal for her side.

In the last match of the women’s category on Tuesday, Kerala Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 7-0. For Kerala Hockey, Abhay Jyothi A S (5’, 55’) and Parameswari Pinapothula (8’, 34’) scored two goals each whereas Sriya Rasheen K T (2’), Karthika K S (17’) and Alfeeya (45’) scored one goal each to take the game away from Telangana Hockey.

In the first match in the men’s category, Le Puducherry Hockey won against Telangana Hockey 4-1. N Nithishwaran (30’, 42’, 48’) scored a hattrick and cemented the position of Le Puducherry Hockey in the game. Praveen (35’) also scored one goal for his side. On the other side, Akhil Gogula (38’) scored the consolation goal for Telangana Hockey.

In the other match of the same category, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-1. Renjith (39’, 47’, 57’) affirm the victory against the opponent after scoring a hattrick in the second half. Lennan Madappa C.P. (3’) and Durgesh S.K. (54’) also scored one goal each to further take the game away from Hockey Karnataka. Yashwanth K.R. (1’) scored the consolation goal for his side.

In the final match of the day in the men’s category, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-0. Larka Aditya (13’, 22’) and Bahala Suraj (49’, 55’) scored a couple of goals each whereas Minz Dinesh (27’), Ekka Jawan (38’), Bobby Alex (44’) and Abhinav S (60’) also scored one goal each to take their team on the winning side.

