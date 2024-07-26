Sub-jr Men, Women West Zone Hockey: M.P, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan win matches

Surat, July 26 Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan secured wins in the women’s category, while Madhya Pradesh registered victory in the men’s category on the fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2024 here on Friday.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh took on Maharashtra in the first match of the day in the Women’s category and won 6-0 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground. The goal-scorers for Madhya Pradesh were Shivani Barasiya (6’), Begum Sajeda (17’), Nammi Geethasri (19’), Vaishali Rathore (20’, 34’), and Keshar Bhabar (35’).

In the second match of the day, Chhattisgarh outclassed Goans Hockey 12-0. For Chhattisgarh, Damini Khusro (11’), Dubee Rawat (15’, 25’, 32’, 56’), and Pratibha Kumari (27’, 59’) netted the goals.

In the last match of the day in the women’s category, Rajasthan edged out Gujarat 1-0. Anjali Teli (52) scored the lone goal of the match in the fourth and final quarter.

In the men’s category, Madhya Pradesh outplayed Rajasthan 20-1. For Madhya Pradesh, Aashir Aadil Khan (8’, 14’, 20’, 23’, 36’, 50’), Karan Gautam (10’, 18’, 25’, 32’, 33’, 50’, 52’), Ajay Kanojiya (11’), Aditya Raikwar (16’), Ashwani Patel (27’), Rishi Morya (33’, 48’), Jitendra Kahar (48’), and Anil Shukla (55’) were the goal-scorers. For Rajasthan, captain Amit Singh (57’) netted the consolation goal.

