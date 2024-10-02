Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana win semis; to clash in final

Chandigarh, Oct 2 Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana emerge victorious in closely contested encounters in the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, getting the better of Hockey Odisha and Hockey Punjab to secure their places in the final.

In the first semifinal of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 3-2. Uttar Pradesh’s Ujjwal Pal (21’, 36’) and Punjab’s Amandeep (27’, 46’) scored twice each to make it a hard-fought encounter before Shahrukh Ali (57’) delivered a late winner.

In the other semifinal clash, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 4-2. Chirag (26’, 58’) led the scoring while Shubhdeep Singh (6’), and Govind (19’) also contributed for Haryana. Meanwhile, Mithles Kerketta (23’) and Arman Soreng (25’) scored for Odisha.

While Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana will clash in the final on Thursday, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Punjab will battle it out in the Third place match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor