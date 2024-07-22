Sub-jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: U.P, Haryana win titles

Jhansi (U.P), July 22 Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana secured the titles in the men’s and women’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 respectively here on Monday. Hockey Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2 in the women’s category Final and Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Himachal 3-0 to finish third.

In the men’s category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Haryana 5-0 in the final and Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Uttarakhand 6-0 to finish third.

The women’s category final saw Hockey Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2. For Hockey Haryana, Neeshu (22’) Manjinder (25’, 39’, 41’) and Mahi (50’) got on the scoresheet, while for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Vaishali Sen (24’) and Somika Dhanuk (47’) were the goalscorers.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the women’s category saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Himachal 3-0. For Hockey Punjab, Taniya Chandeliya (9’), Rashmeen Kaur (37’) and Captain Saloni (60’) were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, the Men's category final saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Haryana by 5-0. For Hockey Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Captain Keta Kushwaha (2'), Prahalad Rajbhar (15', 54') and Shahrukh Ali (26', 49') got on the scoresheet.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the Men's category saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Uttarakhand 6-0. For Hockey Punjab, Diljit Singh (14'), Gourav Singh (23'), Rana Fateh Singh (26', 56'), Mandeep Singh (34') and Pargat Singh (37') were the goal scorers.

