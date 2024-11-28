Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, AP win on Day 3

Secunderabad, Nov 28 Teams from Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious in the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2024, which saw several entertaining matches being played on the third day of competitions at the South Central Railways Sports Complex here on Thursday.

In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand hit all the right notes and prevailed 5-0 over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Jamuna Kumari (8’, 37’, 50’) bagged an impressive hattrick and was backed by a brace by Hemrom Fulmani (23’, 41’).

Hockey Uttarakhand beat Hockey Rajasthan 3-1 in Pool D to grab all three points. Raeen Kehkasha Ali (9’, 37’) scored the opening goal and despite Hockey Rajasthan equalising courtesy of Guddi (36’), Raeen scored again followed by a goal by Vansi (50’) to seal the victory.

Pool H saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh cruise past Hockey Bengal with a final scoreline of 6-1. Nandini Munipalli Naga (22’, 43’) scored a brace for herself and Lakshmi Pariki (15’), Teja Chilluru Naga (38’), Captain Kuppa Tulasi (46’) and Ragula Nagamari (60’) also contributed with goals. Hockey Bengal’s Srestha Chatterjee (43’) too scored one for her side.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Gujarat shared the spoils after finishing their match level on 2-2. Hockey Gujarat scored two early goals courtesy of Sanjana Dosabhai Nandaniya (8’) and Jadeja Bhavnaba (23’), however, Hockey Punjab came back strong as Kaur Khushveer (25’) and Kaur Taranveer (58’) scored and helped their side get back on level terms.

The Pool C match between Hockey Himachal and the Hockey Association of Odisha was forfeited by Hockey Himachal and a 5-0 victory was given to Hockey Association of Odisha.

In Pool F, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir was to play Hockey Karnataka but the former forfeited and Hockey Karnataka was awarded a 5-0 win.

