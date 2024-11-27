Sub-jr Women's National Hockley: Chhattisgarh, TN, UP, Gujarat register crucial wins

Secunderabad, Nov 27 Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Hockey register crucial wins on the second day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024.

The first fixture of the day was between Telangana Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey in Pool B which was won 7-0 by the latter. Damini Khusro (31’, 48’), captain Sidar Madhu (36’, 38’) and Shyamlee Ray (44’, 45’) scored braces for Chhattisgarh Hockey and Anjli Ekka (54’) contributed with a solitary goal.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey prevailed over Hockey Uttarakhand as they won their Pool D fixture with a scoreline of 5-0. Chauhan Shraddha (13’, 60’), Mitra Akansha (28’), Sonkar Payl (29’) and Sanjana Raikwar (37’) were the goalscorers for the winning side.

In Pool G, Hockey Gujarat edged past Hockey Assam in what was a close encounter with a final scoreline of 1-0. Khushaliben Vala (18’) scored the only goal of the fixture in the 18th minute to win three points.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh dominated its match in Pool H as it beat Hockey Bengal 15-0. Sujata Jayant (16’, 23’, 60’) and Bhabar Keshar (32’, 34’, 38’) were on top-scoring form and bagged three goals each. Sallu Pukhrambam (7’, 26’), Parmar Ronak (40’, 42’), Rubi Rathore (49’, 50’), Tanvi (27’), Naz Nousheen (29’) and Sarathe Samiksha (53’) also featured on the scoresheet.

The Pool C match between Hockey Himachal and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu was forfeited by Hockey Himachal and a 5-0 victory was given to Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Lastly, in Pool F, Delhi Hockey was to play against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir but the latter forfeited and Hockey Delhi was awarded a 5-0 win.

