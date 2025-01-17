Subhash Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Armando Colaco among sporting personalities felicitated with Dronacharya Award

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Coaches Subash Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Sandeep Sangwan, S Muralidharan and Armando Colaco were felicitated with the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the president Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Various eminent sporting personalities were felicitated during the National Sports Awards ceremony by President Murmu on Friday.

Subhash, Deepali and Sandeep were honoured with the regular category Dronacharya award, while Muralidharan and Armando were felicitated with the Dronacharya Lifetime category award.

Subhash's award was in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Para-Shooting. He has trained many outstanding Para Athletes including Manish Narwal, Rubina Francis, Singhraj, Avani Lekhara. These players have won medals at the Paralympic Games 2021 and 2024, the World Championship 2022, the Asian Para Games 2023 and other international tournaments.

His most notable pupil, Avani became the first-ever Indian woman to secure two gold medals in Paralympics during the Paris Paralympics 2024. She got a gold and bronze medal in the 10m air rifle SH1 and 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 respectively after a gold medal in the 2020 Paralympics in the 10m air rifle SH1.

Also, Deepali was honoured for her contributions to the sport of shooting. She has trained many outstanding Athletes including Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Arjun Babuta, Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil and Shriyanka Sadangi. These players have won medals in Olympics 2024, World Championship 2023 and 2024, World Cups 2024, Asian Games 2023 and Asian Shooting Championships 2023.

Sandeep's contributions to the sport of hockey also got their well-deserved recognition, having trained players like Sumit, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jarmanpreet, Sanjay, and Abhishek. These players have won medals at the Olympic Games 2021 and 2024, Asian Games 2023, Commonwealth Games 2022 and other International tournaments.

In the lifetime Dronacharya award category, Muralidharan's contributions to badminton were given recognition. He has trained many outstanding Athletes including U Vimal Kumar, Madhumita Bisht & George Thomas. These players won medals at the Asian Games 1982, the Commonwealth Games 1998, the French Open - Badminton 1983 & 1984 and the Welsh Open - Badminton 1988.

Armando's contributions to sport of football, most notably in training the all-time great player and captain Sunil Chhetri, were also honoured. Other than Chhetri, he has trained several players like Mahesh Gawli, Climax Lawrence, Anwar Ali, Anthony Pereira and Samir Naik. These players won the Silver medal in the 2002 SAFF Cup, Gold medal in 2005 SAFF Cup, Silver medal in 2008 SAFF Cup, Gold medal in 2012 SAFF Cup and Gold medal in 2002 LG Cup.

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games' is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

