Subroto Cup Jr Boys: Meghalaya's Myngken Christian School stun defending champs Govt. Model School, Chandigarh

New Delhi, Sep 3 Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya stunned defending champions Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh 1-0, courtesy of a goal scored by Banganson in a Group F match of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament played at the Ambedkar Stadium here.

In the other group stage matches, Mamta Modern School, New Delhi registered their first win of the tournament with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar which was played here at the Tejas Football Ground. Sri Lanka Schools Football Association also started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan scored 11 goals in the second match running as they secured their second straight win of the tournament. RMSA High School, Mizoram; T.G English School, Bishnupur; Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand; Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow and Chowbaga High School, West Bengal secured their second consecutive victories in the tournament.

Day 2 saw 87 goals being scored in the 16 matches held at Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Sri Lanka Schools Football Association bt Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam – 2-1

Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh bt Singapore International School, Mumbai – 5-0

GROUP B

RMSA High School, Mizoram bt Govt. Senior Sec. Smart School, Punjab – 7-1

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt C.N Vidyalaya, Gujarat – 11-0

GROUP C

T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur bt Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal – 4-0

Chowbaga High School, West Bengal bt Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh – 6-1

GROUP D

Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand bt DG NCC 2 Bengal Battalion – 3-0

Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt The Air Force School, Gorakhpur – 10-0

GROUP E

Minerva Public School, Mohali bt Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala – 6-0

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh bt Modern School, Barakhamba, New Delhi – 3-1

GROUP F

Kejariwal +2 Higher Secondary Vidyalaya, Bihar bt St. Francis Xavier High School, D&D & DNH – 14-1

Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya bt Govt. Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh – 1-0

GROUP G

Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh bt Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep – 2-0

Father Agnel Multipurpose High School, Goa drew BSC +2 High School, Jharkhand – 1-1

GROUP H

Krida Prabodhini, Maharashtra bt Tripura Sports School – 1-0

Mamta Modern School, New Delhi bt Tydale Biscoe School, Srinagar – 4-1

