Subroto Cup Sub-Jr Boys: West Bengal and CISCE record commanding victories on Day Two

Mumbai, Sep 5 The second day of the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament witnessed a mix of high-scoring encounters and hard-fought draws.

Minerva Public School, CISCE vs Tashi Namgyal Academy, IPSC

The day began with Minerva Public School (CISCE) producing a dominant display, defeating Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC) 16-0. Mamesh led the charge with seven goals (1’, 11’, 16’, 21’, 24’, 28’, 39’), supported by Mahesh (13’, 14’, 17’, 20’), Akash (31’, 50+1’), Bishwa Raj (19’), and Bickson (27’).

Shri Leelanand Secondary School, Jharkhand vs Indira Modern High School, Haryana

Shri Leelanand Secondary School (Jharkhand) and Indira Modern High School (Haryana) played out a 2-2 draw. Ashish scored a brace for Jharkhand (11’, 49’), while Sukhvinder (35’) and Aditya (45’) were on target for Haryana.

River Side Natural School, Madhya Pradesh vs Mothers Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh

River Side Natural School (Madhya Pradesh) went down 1-2 against Mothers Pride Public School (Himachal Pradesh). Lokesh scored for MP in the 32nd minute, but Sukhpreet’s goals (1’, 25+1’) ensured Himachal’s victory.

NV Pakur-1, NVS vs Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, West Bengal

The afternoon clash turned into a one-sided affair as West Bengal’s Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith thrashed JNV Pakur-1 (NVS) 14-0. Ramchandra (39’), Sanjib Mandi (6’, 17’, 22’), Abhijit Mandi (37’), Soumen Chalak (20’), Sanu Mahata (5’), Budhu Murmu (2’, 12’), Fagun Murmu (11’, 27’, 35’, 50’), and Mahadev Murmu (31’) all found the net in a commanding performance. NVS remained goalless despite their efforts.

--IANS

