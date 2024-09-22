Suhail Ahmed dominates West Zone National Rally Sprint Championship, GS Amogh Nag claims premier class victory

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], September 22 : The grounds surrounding the Nanoli Speedway witnessed more than 95 entries, the highest participation ever for the West Zone, battle it out in the monsoon sprint rally on Saturday.

GS Amogh Nag and Suhail Ahmed were the standout performers in the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 for two-wheelers while Rajesh Swami was named the fastest rider from Maharashtra.

In the Open up to 550cc class, GS Amogh Nag (7:16.000) showed immense pace and handling to edge out Suhail Ahmed (7.16.100) and claim the top spot in one of the closest encounters of the competition. Badal Doshi (7:32.300) trailed them by some distance to finish third.

The Privateer up to 550cc class witnessed Suhail Ahmed (7:06.300) pull ahead of GS Amogh Nag (7:12.400) and stamp his authority in the class with enough time to spare. Chetan Hosatti (7:12.400) finished third in the class by a fair distance.

The Star of Maharashtra 260cc class saw Rajesh Swami (7:41.100) post a better time than Nitish Chaudhari (7:53.600) and Hitesh Sharma (7:57.700), in second and third place, to claim the honour of being the fastest rider from Maharashtra.

Suhail Ahmed (7:25.700) starred again in the Bullet up to 550 cc class, finishing a whopping 30 seconds before his next competitor Shajeer Ishmail (8:01.200) who finished second, followed by Chetan Hosatti (8:06.200) in third place.

The scooter up to 210cc class saw Venkatesh Shetty (8:13.400) skilfully manoeuvre his way through the track to finish first while Lokesh Bhosale (8:13.400) followed him to finish second and Niraj Wanjale (8:26.700) completed the podium.

Tanaya Singh and Sagarika Naidu were the two entries in the Ladies up to 260cc class. An exceptional drive by Tanaya Singh (8:57.500) saw her finish almost a minute ahead of her competition, Sagarika Naidu (9:55.600).

The veterans class saw riders above the age of 50 set the trail ablaze in Pune. Amarendra Sathe (8:12.200) finished first after a fantastic ride, followed by Ajit Patel (8:24.300) who finished second and Mohan Sethiya (9:34.200) who finished third.

The championship will move to Indore for Round 4 on 05 October 2024, followed by Round 5 in Guwahati on 24 November 2024. The season will culminate with the finals in Pune or Bangalore on 14-15 December 2024, where the top contenders from each zone will compete for the ultimate title.

Results:

OPEN Upto 550cc

GS Amogh Nag - 7:16.000

Suhail Ahmed - 7:16.100

Badal Joshi - 7:32.300

Upto 550cc (Pvt)

Suhail Ahmed - 7:07.300

GS Amogh Nag - 7:12.400

Chetan Hosatti - 7:41.600

Star of MH 260cc

Rajesh Swami - 7:41.100

Nitish Chaudhari - 7:53.600

Hitesh Sharma - 7:57.700

131cc upto 165cc

Chalass K Bose - 7:46.000

Nitish Chaudhari - 8:01.300

Donesh Deepak Joshi - 8:02.300

166cc upto 260cc

Suhail Ahmed - 7:30.500

Chetan Hosatti - 7:56.500

Hitesh Sharma - 7:59.400

261cc upto 400cc

Rajesh Swami - 7:55.500

Amarendra Sathe - 9:35.000

Bullet Cl Upto 550cc

Suhail Ahmed - 7:25.700

Shajeer Ishmail - 8:01.200

Chetan Hosatti - 8:06.200

Sctr Upto 210cc

Venkatesh Shetty - 8:13.400

Lokesh Bhosale - 8:25.400

Niraj Wanjale - 8:26.700

Ladies Upto 260cc

Tanaya Singh - 8:57.500

Sagarika Naidu - 9:55.600

Veterans Abv 50Y to 260cc

Amarendra Sathe - 8:12.200

Ajit Patil - 8:24.300

Mohan Sethiya - 9:34.200

Upto 260cc

Rajesh Swami - 7:35.500

Suhail Ahmed - 7:46.300

Shajeer Ishmail - 8:02.800

261cc upto 450cc

Suhail Ahmed - 7:38.900

Rajesh Swami - 7:46.500

Shajeer Ishmail - 8:00.200.

