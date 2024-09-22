Suhail Ahmed dominates West Zone National Rally Sprint Championship, GS Amogh Nag claims premier class victory
By ANI | Published: September 22, 2024 06:10 PM2024-09-22T18:10:25+5:302024-09-22T18:15:10+5:30
Pune (Maharashtra)[India], September 22 : The grounds surrounding the Nanoli Speedway witnessed more than 95 entries, the highest participation ever for the West Zone, battle it out in the monsoon sprint rally on Saturday.
GS Amogh Nag and Suhail Ahmed were the standout performers in the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 for two-wheelers while Rajesh Swami was named the fastest rider from Maharashtra.
In the Open up to 550cc class, GS Amogh Nag (7:16.000) showed immense pace and handling to edge out Suhail Ahmed (7.16.100) and claim the top spot in one of the closest encounters of the competition. Badal Doshi (7:32.300) trailed them by some distance to finish third.
The Privateer up to 550cc class witnessed Suhail Ahmed (7:06.300) pull ahead of GS Amogh Nag (7:12.400) and stamp his authority in the class with enough time to spare. Chetan Hosatti (7:12.400) finished third in the class by a fair distance.
The Star of Maharashtra 260cc class saw Rajesh Swami (7:41.100) post a better time than Nitish Chaudhari (7:53.600) and Hitesh Sharma (7:57.700), in second and third place, to claim the honour of being the fastest rider from Maharashtra.
Suhail Ahmed (7:25.700) starred again in the Bullet up to 550 cc class, finishing a whopping 30 seconds before his next competitor Shajeer Ishmail (8:01.200) who finished second, followed by Chetan Hosatti (8:06.200) in third place.
The scooter up to 210cc class saw Venkatesh Shetty (8:13.400) skilfully manoeuvre his way through the track to finish first while Lokesh Bhosale (8:13.400) followed him to finish second and Niraj Wanjale (8:26.700) completed the podium.
Tanaya Singh and Sagarika Naidu were the two entries in the Ladies up to 260cc class. An exceptional drive by Tanaya Singh (8:57.500) saw her finish almost a minute ahead of her competition, Sagarika Naidu (9:55.600).
The veterans class saw riders above the age of 50 set the trail ablaze in Pune. Amarendra Sathe (8:12.200) finished first after a fantastic ride, followed by Ajit Patel (8:24.300) who finished second and Mohan Sethiya (9:34.200) who finished third.
The championship will move to Indore for Round 4 on 05 October 2024, followed by Round 5 in Guwahati on 24 November 2024. The season will culminate with the finals in Pune or Bangalore on 14-15 December 2024, where the top contenders from each zone will compete for the ultimate title.
Results:
OPEN Upto 550cc
GS Amogh Nag - 7:16.000
Suhail Ahmed - 7:16.100
Badal Joshi - 7:32.300
Upto 550cc (Pvt)
Suhail Ahmed - 7:07.300
GS Amogh Nag - 7:12.400
Chetan Hosatti - 7:41.600
Star of MH 260cc
Rajesh Swami - 7:41.100
Nitish Chaudhari - 7:53.600
Hitesh Sharma - 7:57.700
131cc upto 165cc
Chalass K Bose - 7:46.000
Nitish Chaudhari - 8:01.300
Donesh Deepak Joshi - 8:02.300
166cc upto 260cc
Suhail Ahmed - 7:30.500
Chetan Hosatti - 7:56.500
Hitesh Sharma - 7:59.400
261cc upto 400cc
Rajesh Swami - 7:55.500
Amarendra Sathe - 9:35.000
Bullet Cl Upto 550cc
Suhail Ahmed - 7:25.700
Shajeer Ishmail - 8:01.200
Chetan Hosatti - 8:06.200
Sctr Upto 210cc
Venkatesh Shetty - 8:13.400
Lokesh Bhosale - 8:25.400
Niraj Wanjale - 8:26.700
Ladies Upto 260cc
Tanaya Singh - 8:57.500
Sagarika Naidu - 9:55.600
Veterans Abv 50Y to 260cc
Amarendra Sathe - 8:12.200
Ajit Patil - 8:24.300
Mohan Sethiya - 9:34.200
Upto 260cc
Rajesh Swami - 7:35.500
Suhail Ahmed - 7:46.300
Shajeer Ishmail - 8:02.800
261cc upto 450cc
Suhail Ahmed - 7:38.900
Rajesh Swami - 7:46.500
Shajeer Ishmail - 8:00.200.
