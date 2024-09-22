Sukant Kadam wins silver at Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024

Surakarta (Indonesia), Sep 22 India's para-badminton star Sukant Kadam clinched a silver medal at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024, showcasing remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament.

In a hard-fought final, Kadam faced Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the Men's Singles SL4 category, with the match ending 21-14, 21-14 in favour of the home favourite.

Reflecting on his performance, Kadam said, "I gave my best in the final, but Fredy played an exceptional game. It was a great learning experience, and I’m proud of my journey in this tournament. Every match is a step forward, and I’ll keep pushing to improve and aim for gold in future competitions."

Kadam’s silver medal cements his position among the top para-badminton players in the world, continuing his impressive international form.

Taking to X, the para shuttler wrote: "Silver medal from Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024. Will take a short break and continue training for Japan International."

The Indian contingent showcased a remarkable performance, winning several medals across various categories. In Men's Singles SL3, Umesh Vikram won gold, Nehal Gupta took silver, and Jagadesh Dilli claimed bronze. Mandeep Kaur secured silver in Women's Singles SL3, while Neeraj won bronze. Sivarajan and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy took silver and bronze respectively, in Men's Singles SH6.

In other events, Ruthick Ragupathi won silver in Men's Singles SU5, and Hardik Makkar and Ragupathi bagged gold in Men's Doubles SU5. Additionally, Pallavi Kuluvehalli clinched gold in Women's Wheelchair WH1 while Prema Vishwas and Anusha Chidananda secured bronze.

In the Women’s Singles WH2, Alphia James clinched gold, with Shabana winning bronze while in Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2, Poorna Rao and Munna Khalid won bronze.

Prem Kumar Ale secured bronze in Men’s WH1. Neeraj and Arati Patil secured bronze, alongside Vaishali Nilesh and Irina Whalers from Germany in Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5. Alphia James and Pallavi Kuluvehalli won bronze, along with Anusha Chidananda and Shabana in Women’s Doubles WH1-WH2.

