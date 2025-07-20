Sulakshan Kulkarni named deputy head coach of Oman men’s cricket team

New Delhi, July 20 Former Mumbai wicketkeeper Sulakshan Kulkarni has been named the deputy head coach of the Oman men's national cricket team.

"We’re pleased to welcome Sulakshan Kulkarni as the Deputy Head Coach of the Oman Men’s National Team! A seasoned coach with a wealth of domestic and international experience, Kulkarni brings depth and able leadership to our coaching setup as we prepare for the upcoming journey on the global stage," Oman Cricket wrote on X.

His role will involve supporting the team as they aim for qualification in the 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka during February and March of the following year. The T20 World Cup Qualifiers, hosted by Oman from October 8 to 18, will mark the beginning of his tenure with the team.

Duleep Mendis, who previously played as a wicketkeeper-batter for Sri Lanka, serve as the head coach of the Oman national cricket team. Kulkarni, who played 65 First-Class matches and 13 List A games, brings extensive experience to his new position, having worked as the head coach for several domestic teams, including Maharashtra, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Notably, he led Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy victory in the 2012-13 season and was the head coach for the Maharashtra Ranji team last season.

Oman have already secured qualification for the Asia Cup in September, though the final status of the tournament remains uncertain and depends on an upcoming Asian Cricket Council meeting.

This appointment marks the second time that Oman Cricket has added an Indian and specifically a Mumbaikar to its support staff, following Omkar Salvi’s tenure as the team’s bowling coach a few years ago.

The 58-year-old Kulkarni is expected to bring both experienced leadership and strategic contributions to Oman's cricket ambitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor