Suman Kumar's 10-wicket masterclass in Cooch Behar Trophy highlights Bihar Cricket's rise, says BCA prez

Patna (Bihar), Nov 30 Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari lavish praises on young bowler Suman Kumar, who took all 10 wickets in a Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Rajasthan here at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna on Saturday.

Suman Kumar from Samastipur district in Bihar has scripted history by taking all 10 wickets in an innings in the ongoing Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Rajasthan. The Bihar bowler also took a hattrick in the 36th over, thereby dismissing Mohit Bhagtani, Anas and Sachin Sharma in the same over. So far this season, Suman Kumar has clinched a total of 22 wickets.

The BCA president Rakesh Tiwari congratulated Suman Kumar and praised him for his dedication as a young cricketer. He also mentioned how Bihar cricket is growing and players from Bihar are now capable of making a mark at national stage.

"Suman Kumar’s historic achievement of taking all 10 wickets in an innings is a moment of immense pride for Bihar cricket. His dedication and talent are a testament to the growing cricketing ecosystem in Bihar, which is now producing remarkable players capable of making a mark on the national stage," said Mr. Rakesh Tiwari.

"On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I congratulate Suman on his phenomenal performance and wish him continued success in his cricketing journey," he added.

Bihar batted first, posting a massive 467 runs, thanks to centuries by Dipesh Gupta (183 not out) and Prithvi Raj (128). Rajasthan, in response, was bundled out for 182 as Suman single-handedly dismantled their batting lineup.

On Day 2, Rajasthan ended their session at 70/1. Resuming on Day 3, Suman struck early, dismissing a key batter after just 12 runs were added to the overnight total. He then produced magic in the 36th over with his hat-trick, leaving Rajasthan struggling at 82/5.

The next five wickets also fell to Suman’s brilliance, with his 10th wicket being Gulab Singh, wrapping up Rajasthan's innings at 182 all out. At stumps on Day 3, Rajasthan was 173/2 in their second innings, trailing by 112 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor