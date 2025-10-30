Super Cup: Kolkata derby on cards as East Bengal face Mohun Bagan in Fatorda

Fatorda, Oct 30 Two weeks ago, the lights at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan flickered over a heartbreak that still lingers in East Bengal FC’s memory.

A tense IFA Shield final had ended in penalty-shootout defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan SG, and with it, a familiar ache returned to the Red and Golds — so close, yet once again, outmanoeuvred by their bitter rivals.

On Friday, East Bengal will get a shot at taking revenge against their arch rivals when the two giants collide once more at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, at 19:30 IST.

This final Group A clash of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 carries permutations as intricate as the rivalry itself. If either East Bengal or Mohun Bagan win the derby, the winners will march straight into the semi-finals. If the teams play out a scored draw, East Bengal will advance.

But the equation twists dramatically if the match ends goalless. The result of the earlier match between Dempo SC and Chennaiyin FC (played at 16:30) at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, will come into play. If Dempo defeat Chennaiyin by five or more goals, they will leapfrog both Kolkata clubs to qualify. If they win by fewer than a four-goal margin, East Bengal will progress.

However, if Dempo win exactly 4-0, it will all come down to a draw of lots between the Golden Eagles and the Red and Gold Brigade, provided the derby ends goalless. There’s one more wrinkle yet. If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite having conceded against Chennaiyin, and the derby ends goalless, then the Goan club will qualify.

In essence, East Bengal hold the upper hand, but Mohun Bagan’s fate is still in their own hands — win, and they are through. With such fine margins and enormous stakes, the third Kolkata Derby of the 2025–26 season promises nothing less than a thriller under the Goan floodlights.

The arithmetic adds tension to an already combustible fixture, but East Bengal head coach Óscar Bruzón has repeatedly warned his players against complacency. “We’re not thinking about a draw,” he insisted. “Mohun Bagan can score at any moment. So we will go out to win. Our mentality will be the same from the first minute to the last.”

Bruzón's words reflect a squad rediscovering its rhythm. Recent East Bengal performances in the derby proved that they could match the ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG stride for stride.

In the ongoing AIFF Super Cup, the Red and Golds have scored six goals in two games, their attacking fluidity built around Naorem Mahesh Singh’s creativity, Bipin Singh’s directness, and Hamid Ahadad’s presence up front.

Spanish midfielder Saúl Crespo described the team’s buoyant mood. “The players are enjoying every moment. It’s like a breath of fresh air after the win over Chennaiyin. We know what this derby means. We can feel that energy,” Crespo said.

For Mohun Bagan SG, the AIFF Super Cup campaign has been steady but not spectacular. José Molina’s men remain unbeaten yet short of their trademark cutting edge, as the goalless draw with Dempo SC showed.

The Mariners’ defensive organisation, marshalled by captain Subhasish Bose, has been immaculate, but goals have been scarce. Now, with everything on the line, Australian forwards Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren must rediscover their spark.

“This season hasn’t been easy,” Molina admitted. “But we’ve been here before. We will fight for the supporters and try to make them happy.”

Molina also believes that midfield control will be decisive in the derby. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa will look to dictate tempo for Bagan, threading passes for their forwards, while Bruzón's Crespo and Lalchungnunga aim to choke supply lines in what promises to be a bruising tactical contest. “At this point, there aren’t many surprises left. Both teams know each other very well,” Molina said. “It’ll come down to who takes their chances.”

History, however, defies logic. Mohun Bagan’s captain Subhasish Bose captured the emotion succinctly, “Every derby feels like a final, and this one truly is. The fans expect us to win, and we’ll give everything.” His words echo the mood across both camps: a mix of nerves, fire, and deep-rooted pride.

