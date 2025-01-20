Suresh Raina congratulates Neeraj Chopra on his wedding to Himani

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Former India cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for tying the knot with his life partner Himani.

India's Olympic gold medalist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is now married.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Neeraj posted the news and shared a series of photographs with his life partner Himani.

Taking to X, Raina sent his best wishes to Neeraj and said that may his journey together with Himani be filled with beautiful memories

"Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1.. May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship," Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Chopra arguably became one of the biggest athletes that India ever witnessed after sending his javelin to a record-shattering distance in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. He is also the only Indian athlete to bag two different medals (Gold in Tokyo 2020 and Silver in Paris 2024) at the Olympics.

Chopra's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were fouls. Despite a strong performance in the qualification round with a throw of 89.34 meters, his 89.45-meter throw was not enough to retain his gold.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Chopra narrowly missed out on another title by just 1 centimetre, finishing second in the Diamond League final with a best throw of 87.86 meters at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium last year.

Earlier in November, Neeraj Chopra's successful partnership with his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, which resulted in two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and an Asian Games gold, came to an end as the 75-year-old German coach has decided to retire.

During their time together, Chopra achieved remarkable success, including two Olympic medals (gold and silver), two World Championship medals (gold and silver), an Asian Games gold, and a Diamond League title. After that, Chopra announced the start of an exciting new chapter in his career, partnering with javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who has come on board as his new coach.

