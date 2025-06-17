Suryakumar Yadav in London for right hernia treatment: Report

New Delhi, June 17 India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is currently in London, for right-side sports hernia treatment and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, says a report.

While the Indian Test team, led by Shubman Gill, is gearing up for the five-match series against England, the 34-year-old white-ball maestro is utilising the current break in India’s limited-overs schedule to focus on his recovery and long-term fitness.

According to News24, Suryakumar's treatment will start next week and is expected to return to cricketing field by August.

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued an official statement, reports suggest the medical procedure could require up to two months of recovery.

The timing works in Yadav's favour, as India have no T20I commitments until August, when they travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball tour. That will be followed by home series against South Africa and the West Indies, before an away trip to Australia, all of which are part of India’s build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar’s decision to undergo the procedure now is strategic, allowing him to return fully fit for the crucial upcoming T20 cycle. And he’ll be missed — the Mumbai batter has been in red-hot form, particularly in the IPL 2025 season, where he was a standout performer.

Leading the charge for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar amassed 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.9. Remarkably, he scored 25 or more in all 16 innings, setting a new T20 record for most consecutive 25+ scores.

His consistency was pivotal in propelling MI to the playoffs, though their campaign ended in Qualifier 2 with a loss to Punjab Kings. Post-IPL,

Suryakumar turned up for Triumph Knights MNE in the Mumbai T20 League, but the team managed just one win in five matches, missing out on playoff qualification. He contributed 122 runs in five innings during that stint.

