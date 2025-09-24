Svayam named as official accessibility partner for World Para Athletics Championships 2025

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Svayam has been named as the official Accessibility Partner for the World Para Athletics Championship taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 27th September to 5th October, as per a release.

Reinforcing its commitment to making sporting venues more inclusive, Svayam conducted a detailed accessibility audit of 13 hotels, gaming venue and two training venues in Delhi NCR in anticipation of the Championship and will also be providing customised transport solutions, facilitating smooth mobility for para athletes as part of Svayam's collaboration with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Svayam said in the release.

The nine-day competition, hosted in Delhi for the first time, will feature participation from over 2,200 para-athletes from more than 100 countries. Parallelly, sensitisation workshops were also organised for the Delhi Traffic Police, DTC bus personnel, and officials connected with mobility management, along with 650 volunteers entrusted with assisting para-athletes during the Championship.

Expressing his elation at the partnership, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia said, "We are elated to announce that Svayam is the Accessibility Partner for the World Para Athletics Championships, one of the largest para athletics events that India has had the honour to host in recent years. Our association with Svayam goes back many years, during which they have consistently supported us by providing accessible transport, conducting sensitisation trainings, and enhancing accessibility at sporting venues. As part of their unwavering commitment, Svayam has recently conducted a comprehensive accessibility audit of the championship venues and submitted their report to PCI, all as a pro bono initiative. Their continued efforts help ensure a more inclusive environment for our para athletes, empowering them to perform at their best."

Speaking on the occasion, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, said, "Delhi is proud to host the World Para Athletics Grand Championship for the first time, and we at Svayam are truly honoured to be the accessibility partner. Through this partnership, we at Svayam are working to ensure that para-athletes, officials, and spectators encounter an environment that respects their needs and enhances their experience. From auditing accommodation and venues to training the people who will interact with athletes every day, our efforts are about removing barriers both visible and invisible. Accessibility is a right, and this Championship is an opportunity to demonstrate how inclusion can be practised in real terms. We at Svayam wish Team India all the very best for the upcoming matches, and we look forward to more such opportunities in the future."

In addition to audits and training, Svayam is also providing mobility-friendly transportation for para athletes requiring support, enabling smooth transfers between hotels, practice zones, and the stadium.

With 186 medal events on the programme, the Championship will stand out as a milestone in international para-sport while also setting a benchmark for inclusive event management in India. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, remembered for hosting the Asian Games in 1982 and the Commonwealth Games in 2010, will once again be in focus, this time reimagined with measures that prioritise integrity and independence for all participants.

With an extensive history of advancing accessibility in sports, Svayam has collaborated with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) during major events, including the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

The organisation has also contributed to the 5th Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship & Regional Sports Training (2023) in Bangalore and partnered with the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2020. Since its inception, Svayam has played a key role in the first Khelo India Para Games (2023) and continues to advocate for meaningful changes in sports infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor