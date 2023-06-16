Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies after crash on Tour de Suisse

Bern [Switzerland], June 16 : Swiss cyclist Gino Mader passed away on Friday as a result of a serious crash on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious confirmed on Friday.

On Thursday's stage five, the 26-year-old Mader crashed into a ravine on the descent to the finish line.

https://twitter.com/BHRVictorious/status/1669653010148990976

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Sky Sports reported Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

On Thursday, Mader was taken from the crash site, where he was resuscitated by medical personnel who also did CPR, to Chur hospital, but "despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff", Bahrain Victorious said the 26-year-old "couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge".

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race," Bahrain Victorious's managing director Milan Erzen added.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," Erzen said.

https://twitter.com/tds/status/1669654266053574656

"We are heartbroken! Gino you've been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person! Always smiling and making people happy around you! Rest in peace! Our thoughts are with Gino's family!" Tour de Suisse wrote in a statement.

According to Sky Sports, on the descent of the Albula Pass on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, Mader collided with American Magnus Sheffield of Team INEOS. Sheffield sustained a concussion as well as soft tissue injuries.

In 2019, the Bahrain Victorious rider turned professional. He was a member of the Swiss cycling team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he finished 74th in the road race. His best career results are a stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2021 and a stage win at the Tour de Suisse that same year.

Mader also won the Vuelta an Espaa's young rider classification in 2021, beating out Tour de France winner Egan Bernal. This year's Paris-Nice race saw the Swiss finish sixth.

