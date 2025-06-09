T20 Mumbai League: Shaw slams 34-ball 75 to hand Panthers win over Suryakumar's Triumph Knights

Mumbai, June 9 Prithvi Shaw concluded his T20 Mumbai League 2025 season on a high note, delivering a remarkable performance with 75 runs off just 34 balls, leading the North Mumbai Panthers to victory over Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

Shaw received solid support from Harshal Jadhav, who contributed 46 runs, helping the team set a formidable target of 208 runs. In response, Triumph Knights MNE were bowled out for 169 runs. In other matches held at Wankhede Stadium, the Eagle Thane Strikers triumphed over ARCS Andheri, while the SOBO Mumbai Falcons secured a win against Aakash Tigers MWS.

The league stage of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 wrapped up with high-octane action, setting the stage for the much-anticipated semifinals on June 10 at Wankhede Stadium. The top four teams — Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals — will clash in the semifinals. Fans can look forward to thrilling performances from international star Shreyas Iyer and some of Mumbai’s rising talents, including Atharva Ankolekar, Suryansh Shedge, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harsh Aghav.

This season has featured several outstanding individual performances. Suved Parkar from Bandra Blasters leads the run charts and currently holds the Orange Cap, with a standout knock of 76 off 37 balls during a record 118-run opening stand alongside Vikrant Auti. Shashank Attarde from Eagle Thane Strikers holds the Purple Cap for his consistent wicket-taking spells. Shreyas Iyer has anchored the SoBo Mumbai Falcons with experience and composure, while Sairaj Patil of Eagle Thane Strikers has turned heads with his explosive stroke play. Other consistent performers include Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhant Adhatrao from Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, as well as Siddhesh Lad and Chinmay Sutar from Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals — all of whom contributed crucial half-centuries in the league stage.

Earlier in the day, riding on a superb century stand from half-centurions Suved Parkar and Vikrant Auti, Bandra Blasters booked their ticket to the semifinals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, after overpowering MSC Maratha Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. With the Blasters chasing a modest target of 151, Parkar and Auti batted the Royals out of the game with the season’s highest opening stand of 118 runs off a mere 64 deliveries. The in-form Suved was the driving force behind the partnership, emerging as the leading scorer in of the tournament by plundering 76 runs from 37 balls.

The stylish right-hander dominated the Royals bowling, bringing up his half-century with a massive six. Suved’s entertaining knock came to an end when he tried to pull a Yash Gadia delivery against the turn but failed to time the shot properly and Aditya Dhumal latched on to the subsequent skier at long-on.

Auti continued to torment the Royals bowlers and brought up his half-century shortly afterwards.

Earlier, the Royals were rocked early when Siddessh Lad edged a sharp outswinger from Dhanit Raut to the keeper. His fellow opener Sahil Jadhav tried to anchor the innings with a brisk 50 off 32 balls but perished soon after reaching his milestone. Left-arm spinner Dhrumil Matkar then dismantled the middle order, finishing with an excellent 4/26 as the Royals stumbled to a sub-par total.

The semifinals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10, followed by the grand finale on June 12 at the same venue.

Brief scores:

Match 1: MSC Maratha Royals: 150/8 (Sahil Jadhav 50, Aditya Dhumal 30; Dhrumil Matkar 4/26) lost to Bandra Blasters: 151/2 (Suved Parkar 76, Vikrant Auti 56) by eight wickets.

Match 2: ARCS Andheri: 134/5 (Prasad Pawar 57, Akhil Herwadkar 40; Shashank Attarde 3/19) lost to Eagle Thane Strikers: 135/6 (Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav 66, Anish Mukund Chaudhery 19; Prasoon Angad Singh 3/27) by four wickets.

Match 3: North Mumbai Panthers: 207/6 (Prithvi Shaw 75, Harshal Jadhav 46; Shreyas Gurav 2/12) beat Triumph Knights MNE: 169/10 in 19.5 overs (Siddhant Mangesh Adhatrao 76, Suryakumar Yadav 29; Pratik Mishra 4/30)

Match 4: Aakash Tigers MWS: 136/9 ( Jay Bista 69, Arjun Dani 18, Akash Parkar 4/24) lost to SOBO Mumbai Falcons 141/5 (Ishan Mulchandani 52, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 41; Salman Khan 2/21) by five wickets

Final Points Table:

1.⁠ ⁠Eagle Thane Strikers – 8 points

2.⁠ ⁠SOBO Mumbai Falcons – 8 points

3.⁠ ⁠Bandra Blasters – 7 points

4.⁠ ⁠Maratha Royals – 6 points

5.⁠ ⁠North Mumbai Panthers – 4 points

6.⁠ ⁠Triumph Knights – 3 points

7.⁠ ⁠Aakash Tigers – 2 points

8.⁠ ⁠ARCS Andheri – 2 points

