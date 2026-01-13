T20 WC: ICC asks Bangladesh to reconsider its decision to not travel to India; BCB stands firm

Dhaka, Jan 13 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reiterated its decision not to travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns, following a video conference with the International Cricket Council (ICC) held on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on Bangladesh’s participation in the global tournament, with the BCB once again requesting that its matches be relocated outside India. While the ICC pointed out that the tournament schedule has already been finalised and urged the BCB to reconsider its position, the Bangladesh cricket board remained firm. Both sides agreed to continue discussions to find a possible resolution.

“A video conference between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was held this afternoon to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026,” the BCB said in a statement.

The BCB was represented in the meeting by President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

"During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India.”

The ICC, however, emphasised the logistical challenges involved. “While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions.”

Reaffirming its priorities, the BCB stressed that player and staff safety remains paramount. “The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”

Further talks between the two bodies are expected as the ICC seeks to resolve the impasse ahead of the 2026 showpiece event. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, it seems very unlikely that there will be any schedule changes.

However, the ICC is expected to take a final call on the matter soon.

