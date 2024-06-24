T20 World Cup: Chance for India to redeem and show resilience against Aus, says Sreesanth

New Delhi, June 24 Former India pacer S Sreesanth feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side has the opportunity to redeem themselves with a win against Australia in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup and end their campaign in the tournament.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final to lift their sixth title. India unbeaten in the tournament before faltering in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India remain unbeaten with five consecutive wins , including two in Super Eight matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively.

"Playing against Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup is going to be very emotional. I know how much this match means to the team and the fans, especially after our loss to them in the ODI World Cup at home. It will be more than just a game; it will be a chance for redemption and to show our resilience.

"The way we have been playing in the tournament till now has surely boosted the confidence of the players before the highly awaited clash of titans. I hope the boys will turn their emotions into strength and give it everything they have," Sreesanth said on 'Caught & Bold' show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla added that picking a balanced combination for the match will be crucial for both teams. He stressed that spinners will play a key role in breaking partnerships in the middle overs.

"We have a crucial match against Australia and the pitch conditions will play a significant role. Our playing 11 needs to be well-balanced, with a mix of pace and spin to exploit these conditions. Australian batters are aggressive and pose a real threat, but we can counter that with disciplined bowling. It's essential for our bowlers to maintain tight lines and lengths, vary their pace, and make smart use of the conditions," he said.

"Spinners can play a key role by targeting the middle overs to break partnerships and keep the pressure on. If we stick to our plans and execute well, we can negate the Australian batting threat and put ourselves in a strong position to win," Chawla added.

India will take on Australia in their final Super Eight match at Gros Islet in St Lucia on Monday.

A win against Australia will seal a semi-final berth for Men in Blue while a loss would make them dependent on the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.

