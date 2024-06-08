T20 World Cup: 'Eager to see how India tackle Pakistan's formidable bowling attack on challenging pitch', says Ishant

New Delhi, June 8 As the build-up for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is hitting the pinnacle, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is eager to see how the Rohit Sharma-led batters will face rivals' lethal pace attack.

Pace-heavy Babar Azam-led side is expected to feature four pacers - Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf - against arch-rivals India on the tricky wicket of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday.

The pitch has behaved abruptly in the first two matches of the tournament with awkward bounce and dual pace keeping batters at bay on the drop-in surface.

Keeping the pitch factor in mind, Ishant said it will be interesting to see Indian batters facing Pakistan's pace arsenal.

“The India-Pakistan match is the pinnacle of excitement in cricket. The intense rivalry brings out the best in both teams. I'm eager to see how India tackles Pakistan's formidable bowling attack on this challenging pitch," he said.

The veteran Indian pacer added that a trio of all-rounders Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya will play a key role in the encounter.

"Our strategy will heavily rely on the versatility of all-rounders like Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya. Remember the heart-stopping Super Over in 2007? We might be in for another nail-biter. This match isn't just a game; it's a battle of strategies and nerves, and I'm excited to see it unfold," Ishant said.

